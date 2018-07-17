Clayton Morgan Releases Official Music Video And Remixes Of “Taste For Love”

Clayton Morgan released his critically acclaimed single, “Taste For Love” back in May. The son of Four Sonics member, Eddie Daniels, Morgan has proven to be one of the most original and talented new artists to come out of the area, this year.

On Friday, July 13th, 2018, Clayton Morgan announced the release of his official music video for “Taste For Love.” The video, shot on location around Dallas, and at White Rock Lake, is streaming at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0RzdIcexrM. The video was directed by Marcus Lopez and produced by Clayton Morgan.

Three new remixes of “Taste For Love” will be made available on Monday, July 16th, on all major digital music outlets. “Taste For Love ( Duce Remix)” was remixed by Michael E. Williams II. Marvin E. Hairston provided the remixed versions of “Taste For Love (Extreme’s Deep House Remix)” and “Taste For Love (Extreme’s Deepstrumental Remix).” Willams II and Hairston had previously worked with Martone, a dance music artist.

Growing up, Clayton Morgan was surrounded by music, at school and at home. Clayton starred in school musicals, and participated in both choir groups and drama clubs. His father and mentor, Eddie Daniels of The Four Sonics was his greatest inspiration. Clayton was also heavily influenced by Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Prince, Madonna and Whitney Houston, to name a few. All of these influences contributed to Clayton’s unique and honest vocal style.

