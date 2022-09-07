Clay in Mono Explores Tiny Corners of the Human Experience on his Debut Mini-Album ‘Entry’

Tracks like the opener, “Stick,” immediately play intriguingly with textural elements of all genres, taking listeners on a sojourn exploring the nooks and crannies of being. On “(Off Camera) Solstice,” Bassford’s lyrical prowess shines through with open-ended candidness akin to the authenticity of folk music. In a modulated voice he sings, “Around the corner, cutting me off, you and I going off, another time.” Then in “Marmeleira,” Bassford ushers in an unexpected moment of brilliant meditation. With a fluttering background brimming with peaceful nature sounds, subtle chimes and the warm tone of an acoustic guitar, the track feels like a mosaic of artful ease. On the final track, “Yellow Sheen,” Bassford comes to a climactic and groovy crescendo, as if closing on a high-note of profound self-realization.

ABOUT

It’s the digital troubadour with bolt cutters at the chain-link of The Grid. It’s a lot of space in a small box. It’s the mountaintop meadow pixelated. It’s the waterfall emoji set aflame. It’s Clay in Mono.