Classical Vocalist Amy Owens Stunning Music Video “Centauri” Featuring Renown Violinist Charles Yang

Amy Owens has always been a believer in the power of collaboration and blurring the lines between musical genres. This is even more relevant with the release of her new music video “Centauri”, which features the Time for Three violinist, Charles Yang.

The music video takes place in the beautiful landscapes of Moab, Utah, showing the vast distance between the artists as the music draws them closer. The song progresses with Yang’s beautiful violin playing combating and fusing together with Owens’ vocals in perfect harmony.

The music video premiered exclusively with Live in Limbo who proclaims, “The exquisite violin of Charles Yang compliments the fierce precision of Amy Owens’ vocals. Together they create a harmonic explosion!”

“Centauri” certainly embarks on creating an enchanting experience and shows that Amy Owens stands tall as an innovative performer.

The music video “Centauri” is the second single from Owens’ musical project HAETHOR, set for release March 15th. The album is a collaborative venture with producer and composer Howard Wulkan of Farmadelica Sounds. The album includes a blend of different genres, from pop to jazz, all guided by Amy Owens’ crystal clear vocals.

