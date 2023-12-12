Clark Ford “My Mrs. Claus” featuring Underground Treehouse at radio: Radio/Media Download

Clark Ford (BMI) is an award-winning songwriter from California, living in Iowa. He writes songs in several genres, including pop, country, rock, sacred, jazz, and blues. He has released several albums, including “In My Heart” (pop/country/rock relationship songs, 2018), “Anthem” (country, blues, folk, jazz, and sacred anthems, 2019), “We Must Have Angels” (sacred and meaningful songs, 2020), “You’re The Best” (country, 2021), “I’m Lookin’ At You” (pop, 2022), and “Meant To Be” (retro smooth jazz, 2023). Awards include: The Halloween song “Spiderwebs In My Hair!” won the 2018 Dallas Songwriters Association award for Novelty song; the country love song “In Your Eyes” was nominated for a Josie Music Award (2021); the fun country song “I Don’t Want To Work Today” was picked for a 2021 Spotify/M&Ms curated playlist of 20 songs about work, advertised on packages of M&Ms candies; the country/pop crossover song “Unconditionally” was voted #15 in the 2022 best songs chart on Museboat Live internet radio; and the Holiday smooth jazz song “Tonight” was nominated for a Josie Music Award (2023). Many of Clark’s songs have been accepted on the first ballot of the Grammy awards. Clark’s songs have been recorded by Underground Treehouse, Nashville, featuring a variety of singers.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Clark Ford w/Underground Treehouse

Song Title: My Mrs. Claus

Publishing: Clark Ford

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Let’s Have A Rockin’ Christmas Vol. 5

Record Label: Bongo Boy