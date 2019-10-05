Clare Dunn Partners With INGRID For Genre-Crossing Remix Of “My Love”

MCA recording artist Clare Dunn is known as much for her powerful vocal delivery and “swaggering confidence” (Rolling Stone) as she is for her songwriting, engineering, and production work. Never have those skillsets aligned more perfectly than on the dynamic new “My Love” remix available today. Listen HERE

A diverse, driven musician whose country influences are matched by her love of all genres of music, including hip-hop and rap, Dunn chose to revisit “My Love” with help from another creative force: rapper, songwriter, and Beyoncé protégé and collaborator INGRID. The result is a revamped version of “a supersized country-pop anthem” (Rolling Stone) that just got even bigger.

A recording artist since the age of 11, INGRID has toured with Drake, released her own acclaimed music, and co-written the international Top 40 hit “Love Drought” for Beyoncé. She brings that eclectic experience to the “My Love” remix, which features a thumping beat, an R&B-influenced arrangement, and plenty of genre-crossing appeal. Dunn and INGRID both sing their own verses, with Dunn’s voice taking centerstage during each meteoric chorus.

“When I first heard the song, I was absolutely blown away,” says INGRID, a longtime country music fan who grew up in Houston, Texas. “I was like, ‘Who is this girl?!'”

For Dunn, who co-wrote and co-produced “My Love,” the admiration is mutual. “After being a fan of Ingrid’s for some time, the opportunity finally arose where we could work together,” says Dunn. “INGRID is the real deal. A real artist, a real lyricist, she owns who she is and what she does. She’s authentic, wicked talented, and REAL. I am so grateful she came on board for this project and I cannot wait for y’all to hear this!”

Accompanied by a new, high-energy music video shot at the Firehouse Saloon in INGRID’s hometown of Houston, “My Love” shines new light on Clare Dunn, an artist whose “big voice and serious guitar prowess” cannot be confined to any single genre. The reimagined version of “My Love” is more than just a duet: it’s a battle cry from two artists whose music transcends boundaries. Watch HERE

About Clare Dunn:

MCA/Universal Nashville singer/songwriter/producer Clare Dunn is known for her transfixing live shows, powerful vocals, and unparalleled guitar playing. As part of CMT’s 2019 Next Women of Country Tour, Clare took her “big voice” (The Boston Globe) on the road with Hannah Ellis and Cassadee Pope to cities including New York, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Boston. The Colorado native who “can do it all” (CMT) with “swaggering confidence and soulful vocals” (Rolling Stone) caught the attention of rock legend Bob Seger who, after hearing her sound check only once, invited her to open his Ride Out Tour. Clare has been named “One to Watch” by USA Today, Billboard, The Boston Globe, and Rolling Stone.