Clara Mae Teams Up With Russell Dickerson For “Alright”

Swedish singer-songwriter Clara Mae has teamed up with multi-platinum country recording artist Russell Dickerson for collaborative new single “Alright” – available today alongside a self-directed video companion. Produced by Mugisho and co-written by Clara alongside Calle Lehmann (Panic! At The Disco, Liam Payne), Alexander Krashinsky (Post Malone, Mike Posner) & Cassandra Ströberg (Felix Jaehn), the duet captures yet another stage of romance – serving as soundtrack to tumultuous post-breakup emotions.

“We wrote this song about that weird feeling that occurs after a break up, when you often just stop talking to each other but obviously still care about the person. Sometimes you just want to know the other person is ok, even without any intention of winning them back. I’ve always been a huge fan of country music, and when I heard Russell’s voice on the record I knew it was the perfect fit. I’m so honored he wanted to join and can’t wait for the world to hear this song.” – CLARA MAE “As soon as I heard this song I was sold! The song is a hit and Clara Mae’s performance is stellar! So jacked to be a part of this song!” – RUSSELL DICKERSON

“Alright” precedes the release of Clara’s highly-anticipated sophomore Drunk On Emotions EP, which arrives tomorrow (August 28th) via Big Beat Records. The 8-track collection also includes new track “Not Ok,” along with previous standout releases “Overused” featuring multi-platinum singer-songwriter-producer gnash (which was deemed “an emotional bop” by Idolator), “Run Into You” (which UPROXX praised as “captivating”) and “Lost” (which was featured on Entertainment Weekly’s summer pop playlist).

With over 270 million career streams under her belt, Clara also recently teamed up with R3HAB and Frank Walker for dance hit “More Than OK” following a stellar run of tour dates around the world with Ella Vos, Alex Aiono and Carlie Hanson. 2018 saw the release of Clara Mae’s debut EP Sorry For Writing All The Songs About You, which has amassed over 85 million worldwide streams thanks to standout tracks including “I’m Not Her” (praised as “a pop anthem” by Culture Collide),“I Forgot” (described as “the perfect anthem” for running into an ex-flame by Refinery 29) & collaborative single “Better Me Better You” with Jake Miller (which the duo performed on the Elvis Duran Show and MTV’s TRL). Additionally, her stunning cover of Robyn’s “Call Your Girlfriend” has surpassed 24 million streams.

ABOUT RUSSELL DICKERSON:

The Nashville-based multi-platinum recording artist, and 2020 ACM nominee for “Best New Male Artist of the Year,” Russell Dickerson, touts an extraordinary three back-to-back no. 1 singles: his double-platinum debut smash single, “Yours” (dubbed the “biggest love song of the year”), platinum sophomore single, “Blue Tacoma,” and America’s runaway Summer anthem “Every Little Thing”— the most recent of his platinum singles to reign atop country charts. Russell’s gold-certified debut album landed at no. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, and no. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, while garnering his first ACM nominations for “Song of the Year,” and “New Male Vocalist of the Year,” CMT nomination for “Breakthrough Video of the Year,” and iHeart Radio Music Award for “Best New County Artist.” The multi-instrumentalist and hit maker is as beloved for his infectious personality as he is for his musical genius. Unafraid to be brazenly himself, Russell’s escalating presence on social media (and YouTube show “This is Russ”) continues to recruit lifetime followers and fans to the “RD Fam”— a welcome selection of platforms providing respite for fans eagerly awaiting the return of live shows, and desperate to connect with the festival fan-favorite star who has earned, by review, a label as one of the best live show performers in country music today. He has toured with Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Darius, Lady A, and most recently, Kane Brown. This year, Russell released “Love You Like I Used To,” an ode to his wife about how their love gets better with time, currently ascending country radio, and “Home Sweet,” the first song written about his brand-new journey into fatherhood. The two tracks are the first off his long-awaited second studio album due out this Winter. Russell is the launch artist on Triple Tigers Records, a joint venture with Sony Music. . (@russelled | russelldickerson.com)