Claire London’s Stardust EP is a Manifestation of a Sonic and Lifestyle Shift

Claire London releases her latest EP, Stardust, featuring an inspiring collection of music that captivates all things pop, rock, soul, and blues. London explores a versatile new phase in her journey by experimenting with multiple genres of music. Stardust, one of her most personal releases yet, is now available to stream and download on all major platforms globally.

Stardust combines themes of empowerment, reflection, and rejuvenation, drawing inspiration from her transformation when entering motherhood. After welcoming her daughter into the world in 2020, Claire London experienced a profound shift in her artistic vision, feeling compelled to strip away the electronic elements that had defined much of her earlier music. Stardust sees London embracing a whole new style, drawing inspiration from the blues, rock, and soulful sounds that have always resonated deeply with her. London explains, “For the past few years, and especially after I became a mother, I was feeling a strong desire to simplify and return to something that felt more raw and authentic. With this EP, it feels like I’m making a return to my roots, going back to the kind of music that feels like home.” London feels nostalgic about Stardust as she reminisces about the little 5-year-old girl who fell in love with the sounds of blues and soul music. In the high-energy lead single and title track, “Stardust,” she explores the juxtaposition of ambition with the fragile nature of life, featuring all live instruments and her iconic voice. “Black Leather” sets a compelling tone by introducing sultry vocals with electrifying guitar and drums. The track emphasizes the feeling of love when meeting her husband, as he has inspired her to be the best version of herself. “Same Old Story,” which was co-written with her brother, Oscar-winning editor Andrew Buckland, and “Pull of Time,” showcase her rich vocals and powerful songwriting ability. The talented Grammy-award-winning Mitch Dane produced Stardust and assisted in the mastery of this groundbreaking EP.

Growing up, Claire London knew her natural ability to sing and felt driven to pursue her talent. She moved to New York City to chase her dreams starting in various girl groups and cover bands on her quest to discovery, and adopted the stage name Claire London from The Cutting Room Studios, who assisted in the release of her first album, Like a Machine, and EP, Hit the Switch. In 2015, she moved to Los Angeles and co-founded Female Frequency, a space for women to collaborate within the music industry, and released a collaborative EP. After becoming a mother in 2020, London spearheaded the Mamas in Music Podcast in connection with the Mamas in Music non-profit, and works closely with the organization to champion mothers in the music industry. When taking on her musical transition, she connected with Nashville producer Mitch Dane, who helped bring her new sound to life. They drew influence from artists like Fleetwood Mac, Jack White, and The Civil Wars. Stardust reveals her musical origins, embracing her rock and blues identity.

With her stunning vocals at the forefront, Claire London is poised to captivate audiences once again with Stardust, a powerful testament to her artistic growth and evolution. These tracks capture her inspiration and dedication to making music she embodies and feels true to. Listen to Stardust on all streaming platforms now and follow Claire London on Instagram @ClaireLondonMusic. Visit ClaireLondon.com to keep up with her latest musical paths.