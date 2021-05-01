Claire Edwards “Get Out Tonight”: Radio/Media Download
Claire has enjoyed singing all her life, starting with school choruses and church choirs, playing guitars and singing with friends, progressing to musical theater and singing with bands. The last several years has seen her in the recording studio as a solo artist and also providing backing vocals for other solo artists and a local rock band. She enjoys singing many different genres of music, from rock, pop, Broadway to country. The country flair suits her well as she’s always been a country girl at heart. Claire is looking forward to completing her first album in the coming months.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Claire Edwards
Song Title: Get Out Tonight
Publishing: My Two Cats Publishing
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Get Out Tonight
Record Label: My Two Cats Publishing