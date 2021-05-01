Claire Edwards “Get Out Tonight”: Radio/Media Download

Claire has enjoyed singing all her life, starting with school choruses and church choirs, playing guitars and singing with friends, progressing to musical theater and singing with bands. The last several years has seen her in the recording studio as a solo artist and also providing backing vocals for other solo artists and a local rock band. She enjoys singing many different genres of music, from rock, pop, Broadway to country. The country flair suits her well as she’s always been a country girl at heart. Claire is looking forward to completing her first album in the coming months.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Claire Edwards

Song Title: Get Out Tonight

Publishing: My Two Cats Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Get Out Tonight

Record Label: My Two Cats Publishing