CORUS Country CKRY (COUNTRY 105)/CALGARY has added PREMIERE NETWORKS’ “THE BOBBY BONES SHOW.”

CKRY began airing the show weeknights 7p-midnight (MT) starting (7/16). The station is promoting the arrival of BONES with a contest awarding a listener a trip to TORONTO to see KENNY CHESNEY on AUGUST 2nd at the BUDWEISER STAGE.