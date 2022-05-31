CJ-STAIN_SET_ME_FREE_COVER.jpg

CJ Stain “Set Me Free” released to Top40 radio: Radio/Media Download

Equality CJ Stain is known for his song remakes. His most successful to date has been his remake of Sage the Gemini’s song “Good Thing” featuring Nick Jonas. the debut on the billboard charts

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: CJ Stain
Song Title: Set Me Free
Publishing: CJ Stain/Sony Music
Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN
Album Title: Set Me Free
Record Label: CJ Stain
Record Label:
CJ STAIN PUBLISH
cj.stain.production@gmail.com

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2022

Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC