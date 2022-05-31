CJ Stain “Set Me Free” released to Top40 radio: Radio/Media Download
Equality CJ Stain is known for his song remakes. His most successful to date has been his remake of Sage the Gemini’s song “Good Thing” featuring Nick Jonas. the debut on the billboard charts
Artist Name: CJ Stain
Song Title: Set Me Free
Publishing: CJ Stain/Sony Music
Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN
Album Title: Set Me Free
Record Label: CJ Stain
|cj.stain.production@gmail.com