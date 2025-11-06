Circus Mind Unleashes Electrifying New Single “Melt Away”

Circus Mind returns with their fiery new single “Melt Away” a whirlwind of sound and storytelling that blends psychedelic progressive textures with jam-driven energy. The track includes a blistering guest performance from guitarist Scott Metzger of Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and LAMP whose searing riffs add to the track’s urgency and force.

Melt Away moves at breakneck speed with one foot planted in the realms of psych prog and the other in the improvisational spirit of the jam world. The song feels like a runaway train barreling down the tracks without brakes, an apt sonic reflection of its urgent lyrical message.

Listen to “Melt Away” – HERE!

Keyboardist vocalist and composer Mark Rechler paints a vivid yet unsettling picture of a world overtaken by rising oceans in the wake of an advanced climate crisis. “Yeah it’s sort of a dark tale of one of the possible futures of this little beautiful world we live in,” Rechler explains. “And I question why most humans aren’t more focused on this reality. I guess it’s a kind of warning.”

The band’s powerhouse rhythm section Mathew Fox on bass Dan Roth on drums and Steve Finkelstein on percussion anchors the track with a driving almost tribal groove building a relentless backdrop for Rechler’s blazing synths and Metzger’s fiery guitar leads. The result is both musically exhilarating and thematically sobering, offering listeners a cathartic journey through sound while holding up a mirror to the dangers of ecological neglect.

For press inquiries, interview requests, please contact: Rick@MagneticVine.com

Follow Circus Mind:

Linktree | Website | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify