Circle Network & GEICO Launch Virtual Green Room Ft. Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce, Josh Turner & More

Circle Network and GEICO have teamed up to create a virtual Green Room to bring fans inside the circle and showcase behind-the-scenes content for a limited time. This week kicks off with country sweetheart Carly Pearce, followed by guest appearances by Clint Black, Josh Turner, Lauren Alaina, and more!

The GEICO Green Room allows fans to participate in videos alongside their favorite country artists as they chat and answer questions during special livestream segments. The virtual experience will also have new content added regularly including behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with their favorite country artists, music, and the opportunity to win trips and prizes! Fans can go to GEICOGreenRoom.com to check it out and they might even see themselves in the green room if they use the hashtag #GEICOGreenRoom on socials.

“GEICO has enjoyed an exceptional partnership with country music fans over the years. This partnership with Circle further solidifies that relationship with such a great audience,” said Vince Giampietro, Event Marketing Manager at GEICO.

“The creation of a GEICO Green Room is another step that Circle has taken to continue to link artists and fans together in meaningful ways – even during trying times,” said Drew Reifenberger, General Manager at Circle Media. “Now, GEICO is helping us bring more content to fans than ever before.”

Also, this year during the pandemic, Circle is airing Opry Live to give fans from around the world access to one of the few large venues creating high quality productions of live music each week. The Grand Ole Opry and its members have continued its 95-year tradition of live Saturday night Opry shows with performances by Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, Brad Paisley, Trisha Yearwood, Carrie Underwood and many others.

Opry Live is broadcast on Circle Network and as a one-hour livestream on Circle All Access YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels as well as Circle TV , SiriusXM: Willie’s Roadhouse, and the Opry’s flagship home 650 WSM-AM and wsmonline.com, allowing fans from around the world to enjoy the high-quality performances from home.

Another way that Circle has brought fans more of its country music content is by substantially increasing its network distribution. Earlier this month, Circle announced streaming distribution partnerships with Roku, Inc., Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO FREE Channels and XUMO, bringing the network’s country lifestyle original programming to 88 million monthly active users.

Check CircleAllAccess.com for complete programming information.

ABOUT CIRCLE:

Circle is a media network dedicated to celebrating the country lifestyle and putting fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray TV.

For more details and to find out if Circle is available in your market, please visit www.CircleAllAccess.com.

ABOUT GEICO:

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. GEICO also provides homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages through non-affiliated insurance companies secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.