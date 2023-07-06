C’ing Jerome Signs With Average Joes Entertainment + Releases Debut Single & Video “Average Joe”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Rising country singer/rapper/songwriter C’ing Jerome (pronounced “King”) has signed with Nashville-based record label Average Joes Entertainment. Jerome’s debut single for the label, “Average Joe,” is now available for download and stream on all major digital platforms.

“When we first met C’ing Jerome, we knew he was special. His talent and work ethic are something to behold,” said Average Joes’ President, Forrest Latta. “We’re excited to welcome him to the Average Joes family, and look forward to a bright future.”

The 27-year-old Texas-based artist, who resides on a 14-acre ranch that overlooks downtown Fort Worth, fearlessly brings Black Country to the forefront of the music scene. Jerome has already garnered over two million worldwide streams during his independent career, with hits such as “Barn Don’t Close” and “Beautiful Day,” making him a promising candidate for country music’s next star.

C’ing Jerome’s talent and early success was quickly noticed by country-rap icon and Average Joes Co-Owner Colt Ford, who later offered him a deal with the label, making “Average Joe” a perfect title for his debut single. The track showcases his unique sound and deep vocal range.

“‘Average Joe’ captures and explains my day-to-day life,” shares Jerome. “In other words, what you see is what you get with me. I wake up in the morning to my little girl, run my businesses, make music, and end my night at the ranch with my horses. Even though my audience knows me through my music, I truly am just your day-to-day ‘Average Joe.’”

About C’ing Jerome:

Christopher Jerome Blanton Jr, better known as C’ing Jerome, is breaking down the doors of the country music scene. The Fort Worth-native unapologetically blurs the lines between hip-hop and country music, reshaping Nashville’s music landscape. Inspired by his rich country lifestyle, he infuses his music with authenticity and a unique urban cowboy flair. He first gained widespread recognition with his hit single “Funky Town Lullaby,” which showcased his distinct style and garnered a devoted fan base across the nation. With his undeniable talent and magnetic presence, C’ing Jerome is an artist bound for great success and a lasting impact on the music industry.