Cinema Stereo Revive Classic Rock and Release Debut Album

Cinema Stereo release their self-titled debut album. Hailing from Orlando, Florida, Cinema Stereo is a high-energy rock band with a sophisticated sound that inspires positivity. Some of their muses span the likes of bands/artists such as Queen, Led Zeppelin, Rush, Aerosmith, Stevie Ray Vaughan, David Bowie, and The Doors. Cinema Stereo consists of 3 unique individuals: Ian Rayha (Lead Vocals/Bass/Synthesizers), Sebastian Borysek (Lead Guitar) and Luke Pate (Drummer). As confident and progressive visionaries, the band has an innate ability to fuse multiple styles within their musical presentation, all while maintaining a label fit for branding; factors that make this band one to keep an eye out for.

“For me, this body of work is unintentionally conceptual. It dives deep into the mind of a lost, but ambitious young adult who discovered the value each day had to offer.” -Ian Rayha of CINEMA STEREO

Born during the pandemic, Cinema Stereo is the brainchild of Ian and Sebastian who started writing music for the band back in October 2019. Having searched for a drummer for over a year, the duo eventually added Luke to the line-up. Thus, the band was born. Performing their original tracks exuberantly, the rock band has lit up a multitude of venues within Florida. Hoping to convey authenticity through their performances, Cinema Stereo plans to release even more material in the near future for their fans and to reach new ones.

Their self-titled album combines the sounds of classic blues-based rock n’ roll, pop sensibilities, and an appetite for innovation to create Cinema Stereo. Their 70s and 80s musical influences shine through this record while still creating a new and updated sound for new audiences to enjoy. Even though a new band to many, there’s a feeling of familiarity and deja vu while listening.

Armed with big dreams and plenty of energy to spare, Cinema Stereo seeks to positively influence the world and connect with like-minded individuals through their music. This ambitious trio is no doubt well on their way to becoming one of the most earnest bands of this generation.

Cinema Stereo Tracklist:

1. Good Old Days

2. No More

3. Lady In Red, Part I

4. No One Needs Your Love

5. Ride This Thing Out

6. Lady In Red, Part II

7. The Wine Song

8. Better Times

