Cindy Sterling’s Debut Single Takes Listeners on a Journey Back in Time

Cindy Sterling is releasing her first single ”Kids Back Then” on October 27, the first release of her debut album Roxbury Romance. The indie-pop track reflects on a “situationship” Cindy Sterling had in her youth. “Kids Back Then” is inspired by the memory of meeting her summer romance turned long-term fling, Ben.

On her way home from a fun night out with her girlfriends, Cindy Sterling took an Uber home that passed by her ex-fling Ben Harkham’s dad’s Luxe Hotel in Beverly Hills. This brought a feeling of nostalgia of their times together when they were younger or “kids” which lead to the conception of the song “Kids Back Then”. The single takes a deeper dive into the feelings she recalled of her times growing up and figuring out life during the chapter of time she met Ben.

In her single, she explores the feelings of longing, guilt, anxiety, and depression in wanting more from a relationship that started off magnetic but later fizzled out. The song became an ode to her time with Ben and a catalyst for the creation of her debut album, which further dives into the chapter of her life she associates with her romantic relationships in Beverly Hills near Roxbury Drive. This led Cindy Sterling to name the album “Roxbury Romance”.

In addition to the track’s release, Sterling will be releasing a lyric video and music video as a visual representation of the story the song depicts. Sterling’s goal with her cathartic single “Kids Back Then” was to create a soundscape that brings listeners back to their youth and evokes a sense of nostalgia. Sterling accomplished this goal with her authentic and intimate vocals, punchy drums, and emotive guitars that take listeners on a journey back in time.

About Cindy Sterling:

Born and Raised in Los Angeles, CA, to divorced parents, Cindy Sterling found comfort in listening to music and discovering new artists as a way to cope with feelings she did not know how to speak about. Through this comfort she began song-writing, playing guitar, piano and singing. While Cindy Sterling also grew up acting, her biggest passion has always been to create & distribute music. With influence from artists such as Taylor Swift, Clairo, and Girl in Red, Sterling is creating an indie pop sound for herself like nothing ever heard before.