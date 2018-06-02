Ciara joins history-making baseball scheme

Singer Ciara and her football player husband Russell Wilson are attempting to make history by bringing Major League Baseball to Portland, Oregon.

The Goodies hitmaker and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback have invested money in The Portland Diamond Project, a scheme designed to lure a professional baseball team to Oregon.

The initiative will boost jobs and housing, while creating a new stadium, and Ciara admits she couldn’t wait to sign up, revealing a large part of her inspiration for the investment was to inspire other women to hit a home run in sports business.

“I am always up for a new challenge and a new way to create an awesome tomorrow,” she wrote in a post on TraceMe on Friday (01Jun18). “Today Russell and I join together to announce our part in the Portland Diamond Project, an effort to bring a Major League Baseball team to Portland. This is something that I am doing as an investor, business partner, and entrepreneur.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to be one of only a few African American women to have ownership in a MLB franchise. As a young girl growing up in Atlanta, I was a tomboy who ran track and worked the hot dog stand at Turner Field (Atlanta Braves stadium) and now I get to watch (son) Future fall in love with T-Ball. My dream is to empower more females in ownership of major sports franchises and open more doors for (daughter) Sienna and all girls everywhere.”

Ciara also claims her joint investment with her husband has made their marriage even stronger.

“Through this project I have gained deeper appreciation for Russell’s limitless knowledge and passion for sportsmanship,” she shared. “I want everyone to know the power of winning as a team and accomplishing whatever they dare to dream of. Let’s get ready to play ball!”