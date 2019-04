Ciara has announced a new album: Beauty Marks is out May 10 via Ciara’s own Beauty Marks Entertainment. Check out the album cover below. She’s also released a new song called “Thinkin Bout You.” Listen below.

Beauty Marks is Ciara’s follow-up to her 2015 record Jackie. Last month, she shared the single “Greatest Love,” which followed her 2018 songs “Level Up,” “Freak Me,” and “Dose.”