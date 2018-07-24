CHUM/Toronto Welcomes New Morning Co-Host Jamar McNeil, Joining Roger And Marilyn Today

BELL MEDIA Hot AC CHUM/TORONTO welcomes new co-host JAMAR MCNEIL to the morning team of ROGER AND MARILYN following a 10-year run with WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO. Additionally, the station rolls out its multi-faceted “Make TORONTO Pop” campaign today.

“TORONTO is both a hotbed for music and one of my favorite cities in the world, so I’m thrilled to head north of the border to join the great team at CHUM 104.5,” said MCNEIL. “I’m particularly excited to spend each morning alongside two radio legends, ROGER and MARILYN. Together we’ll wake up the 6ix with the SUMMER’s hottest hits every day.”

In conjunction with the addition of MCNEIL to the station’s morning show, CHUM 104.5 also unveiled its new multi-platform “Make TORONTO Pop” advertising campaign today. Created by LEO BURNETT in partnership with the BELL MEDIA AGENCY, the campaign offers listeners and viewers a burst of excitement through extensive television, radio, digital, and out-of-home activations.