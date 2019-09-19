CHUCK DAUPHIN MOVES TO A HIGHER CALLING: Rest In Peace

We are so very sad to hear about the passing of our good friend Chuck Dauphin. Many in our music industry are also saddened about this great loss, as he was a true friend to so many of us out there. Whether you were an artist or industry professional, there we not many unaware of Chuck’s devotion and passion to the industry that he loved so very much.

Chuck was an early contributor to New Music Weekly magazine’s vision, providing many outstanding articles and editorials. Highlighting everything that encompasses the Country music scene, Chuck new how to share is excitement and love affair with Country music. In addition to New Music Weekly, Chuck found himself sharpening his trade as a Billboard contributor. As a staple within the radio and music industry, Chuck was the “go to guy” interviewer during Country Radio Seminar events and at all award shows in the Country music field.

We, here at New Music Weekly, got to know him as a dear friend and a valuable partner, often recalling one of our earlier visits with Chuck in Nashville at the infamous Wildhorse Saloon where he introduced us to fried pickles. As strange as we thought they were at the time, we’ve come to love them and all thanks to Chuck. Chuck was a true leader when it came to our “live” New Music Awards often introducing us to many of the Country music greats and top of the line independent music artists and bands. Chuck just couldn’t get enough of Country music. . .and we couldn’t get enough of him.

His warm smile and grace always made us strive to be more like Chuck. All of us here at New Music Weekly, and in and around the music industry, are just a little bit better for knowing the loving, amazingly talented and quite passionate Chuck Dauphin.