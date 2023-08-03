Chuck Cahoe “Baby Loves To Dance” at Top40 radio now

Solo artist Chuck Cahoe has been a prominent full-time performer musician for twenty-five plus years. His success has been vocal versatility, energy, professionality, audience appeal, and exceptionally precise rhythmic interpretations. Chuck has an uncanny ability to emulate nearly all vocal styles and ranges, from smooth to rough, low to high, powerful to soft, and from the most masculine to a few female covers. His vocal covers, of even the most difficult performances, are unsurpassed. His guitar work is polished and rhythmically right on the money. You may know Chuck as front man lead singer for popular local bands such as: Burning House 1996-2003, Chuck Cahoe and the FunJunkies 2004-2011, or from his boyhood bands like Audburn, Uncle Drew, or The Other Side.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Chuck Cahoe

Song Title: Baby Loves To Dance

Publishing: Chuck Cahoe Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Baby Loves To Dance

Record Label: Chuck Cahoe Music