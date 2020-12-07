Christos “Numb” now available to Record Pools

Christos Shaw is a Canadian actor and singer. He first appeared on Young Blades as Andre in 2005, and has since appeared in several television movies, pilots and short films. He is a regular actor on the Lifetime Network in the United States.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Christos

Song Title: Numb

Publishing: Christos Skyler Shaw

Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN

Publishing 2: Adam Hurstfield

Publishing Affiliation 2: SOCAN

Album Title: Numb

Record Label: Appreciated Music