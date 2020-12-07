Christos_Numb_cover.jpg

Christos “Numb” now available to Record Pools

Christos Shaw is a Canadian actor and singer. He first appeared on Young Blades as Andre in 2005, and has since appeared in several television movies, pilots and short films. He is a regular actor on the Lifetime Network in the United States.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Christos
Song Title: Numb
Publishing: Christos Skyler Shaw
Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN
Publishing 2: Adam Hurstfield
Publishing Affiliation 2: SOCAN
Album Title: Numb
Record Label: Appreciated Music
Record Label:
Appreciated Music
Stephen Brown
Radio Promotion:
Loggins Promotion
Paul Loggins
310-325-2800
LogginsPromotion.com
Publicity/PR:
Loggins Promotion
Paul Loggins
310-325-2800
LogginsPromotion.com

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2020
New Music Weekly, LLC
Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC