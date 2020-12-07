Christos “Numb” now available to Record Pools
Christos Shaw is a Canadian actor and singer. He first appeared on Young Blades as Andre in 2005, and has since appeared in several television movies, pilots and short films. He is a regular actor on the Lifetime Network in the United States.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Christos
Song Title: Numb
Publishing: Christos Skyler Shaw
Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN
Publishing 2: Adam Hurstfield
Publishing Affiliation 2: SOCAN
Album Title: Numb
Record Label: Appreciated Music
|Record Label:
|Appreciated Music
|Stephen Brown
|Radio Promotion:
|Loggins Promotion
|Paul Loggins
|310-325-2800
|LogginsPromotion.com
|Publicity/PR:
|Loggins Promotion
|Paul Loggins
|310-325-2800
|LogginsPromotion.com