Christos “Boomerang” now available to Record Pool programmers

Bio/Tour:

Christos Shaw is a pop artist with an edge. Growing up in the entertainment industry, Christos loved performing, and started acting and singing from a very young age. Being the astounding performer, it didn’t take Christos long to start booking roles in television movies. After working in the film industry for a decade, Christos’s life-long love for R&B and pop music pushed him to pursue the career in music he had always dreamt of. In 2018, he began co-writing his debut EP.

In April of 2020, the independent record label, “Appreciated Music” promptly signed Christos. Now, with ever growing confidence and skill, Christos readies himself to take over both US airwaves and streaming services around the globe with the release of his first single off his upcoming EP, “Boomerang.”

Boomerang was produced and recorded by Darren Grahn, who has worked with such artists as Metallica, Motley Crue, Veruca Salt, and Bon Jovi. He has also worked as an engineer with famed producer Bob Rock.