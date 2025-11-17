Christopher Wyze & The Tellers Bring Holiday Spirit with New Christmas Singles: “Christmas In Jail” and “Hearts Christmas Blue”

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Americana-blues favorites, Christopher Wyze & The Tellers are turning up the holiday cheer with the release of two brand-new Christmas songs, “Christmas In Jail” and “Hearts Christmas Blue.” Following the success of their award-winning albums, ‘Stuck in the Mud,’ and ‘Live In Clarksdale,’ the band delivers a mix of humor and heart just in time for the season.

“Christmas In Jail,” recorded by both Leroy Carr and Scrapper Blackwell, is a traditional 12-bar blues tune that tells a story of a man spending Christmas behind bars, hoping Santa will pay him a visit, while “Hearts Christmas Blue” features acclaimed British blues artist Emma Wilson in a soulful duet that captures the ache of being apart from a loved one during the holidays. Together, the two tracks showcase the band’s signature blend of storytelling, grit, and emotion, proving once again why Christopher Wyze & The Tellers are one of the most compelling new voices in modern blues.

“Christmas and the blues, they go together,” shares Wyze. “After all, who doesn’t get a little sentimental this time of year? Better days gone by…friends and loved ones no longer with us…that’s the blues. “Hearts Christmas Blue” tells that story. In “Christmas in Jail” we hear from someone who’s away from home for the holidays – no family, no Santa. That, too, is the blues.”

Big Radio Records recently announced that Christopher Wyze & The Tellers won the 2025 Blues Blast Music Award for Best New Artist Debut Album for their thirteen-track release ‘Stuck in the Mud.’ The album, which appeared on multiple blues charts around the world, received critical acclaim for its raw storytelling and powerful, fresh take on contemporary blues. Presented by Blues Blast Magazine, the annual awards recognize excellence across all styles of blues music, with nominees selected by a panel of industry professionals and winners determined by global fan voting. Christopher Wyze & The Tellers joined an impressive roster of this year’s winners, including Tab Benoit, Derek Trucks, Charlie Musselwhite, Shemekia Copeland, Bobby Rush, and Keb’ Mo’.

About Christopher Wyze & The Tellers:

Christopher Wyze & The Tellers blend the grit of traditional blues with the storytelling spirit of Americana, creating a sound that’s raw, soulful, and unmistakably their own. Led by frontman and songwriter Christopher Wyze, the band’s music captures life’s highs, heartbreaks, and hard-earned lessons with honesty and fire. Their debut album, Stuck in the Mud, earned international acclaim and won the 2025 Blues Blast Music Award for Best New Artist Debut Album, landing on blues charts around the world. With authentic lyricism, powerhouse musicianship, and an energy that connects across generations, Christopher Wyze & The Tellers are redefining what modern blues can be—real, rootsy, and relentlessly human. For more information, visit christopherwyzeandthetellers.com.

