Christine VanHoy “What If You Did” now available to Country radio
Those lines on your face…
Christine VanHoy calls them life experiences.
And that experience shows up in a voice that is strong, warm, and filled with emotion every time she sings. Her original songs are filled with real and genuine stories from life that people can relate to.
CHRISTINE IS AN AWARD WINNING INDEPENDENT RECORDING ARTIST.
IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL #1 SONGS ON THE NEW MUSIC WEEKLY CHARTS, SHE HAS WON FAVORITE NEW COUNTRY ARTIST, AND FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST.
Her songs have been nominated (and have won) Favorite Country Single on the Independent Music Network. She also has 10 consecutive wins for Favorite Female Country Artist on IMN.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Christine VanHoy
Song Title: What If You Did
Publishing: CVH Publishing
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: What If You Did
Record Label: CVH Publishing
