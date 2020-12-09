Christina-Ferraro-ChristmasCandle-Cover.jpg

Christina Ferraro “Christmas Candle” now available for Holiday programming

Actress Christina Ferraro (General Hospital, NCIS, Santa Clarita Diet) debuts her new single Christmas Candle. Written by Cindy Merrifield-Pelletier, Christmas Candle is a hopeful message of light and love for the Holiday season. Ferraro is far from a musical novice, however. She is a classically trained singer, as well as rhythm guitarist. Ferraro has applied those skills while working as a professional actor in Los Angeles. Ferraro has performed in numerous musical theater productions and has enjoyed a successful career in film and television. She continues to work on original music and is working on her first full album coming in 2021.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Christina Ferraro
Song Title: Christmas Candle
Publishing: Painted Horse Music
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Christmas Candle
Record Label: Painted Horse Music
Radio Promotion:
Loggins Promotion
Paul Loggins
310-325-2800
LogginsPromotion.com
Publicity/PR:
Loggins Promotion
Paul Loggins
310-325-2800
LogginsPromotion.com

