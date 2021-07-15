ChrisLee Inspires with New Single & Video “Leave Your Light On”

Pop singer-songwriter ChrisLee has just released his newest single, “Leave Your Light On,” along with a stirring music video. An emotional anthem for his advocacy toward mental health, the song is a reminder that finding the strength to live every day may be a struggle, but it’s all worth it because there is light at the end of the tunnel. He is donating a portion of the inspiring song’s proceeds to NAMI — National Alliance on Mental Illness — an organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. “Leave Your Light On” is available to download, stream, and watch on digital music platforms worldwide.

Mental illness can still be a very taboo topic and scary to open up about; that’s why it’s crucial to open up conversations around it — just like ChrisLee did. With playful beats and uplifting guitar accompanied by heartening lyrics, “Leave Your Light On” encourages listeners to find the courage to keep living and not give up. Co-written by Jerry “Wonda” Duplessis (Whitney Houston, Justin Beiber, Shakira) and co-produced by Marty MARO (Jessie J, Salena Gomez, Jacob Banks) the track features the ideal mix of soulful instruments, including the violin played by Ash Myers and the piano played by Jon Sprott. Through the catchy lyrics and nostalgic rhythm, “Leave Your Light On” is a hopeful reassurance that brings light through the drawbacks in life.

The music video, directed by Mike O’Brien, perfectly fits ChrisLee’s affectionate and compassionate nature. “I hope that when people hear this song, they realize how important they are to this world and that we need them,” he explains. “Everyone’s light is unique and adds value to this collective human experience. I want us to unite under our commonality as opposed to fighting over our minor differences.” The warm color tones and powerful dancing by Laura Faith Ksobiech and Madisyn Maniff flawlessly communicate this message.

Based in Los Angeles, ChrisLee is a singer-songwriter taking over the pop genre. Growing up with a passion for music, he attended Berklee College of Music, double majoring in Music Production and Music Business. From assisting significant artists such as Miguel, Busta Rhymes, and Shakira while at Platinum Sound in New York City, he has mastered his unique sound, a mixture of classic R&B soul with modern, infectious melodies blended into a sweet, soulful pop treasure. As a mental wellbeing advocate often referred to as a “healing light in the studio,” he brings a refreshing and exceptional approach to his work. Most recently, the New York-based coffee company RISE Brewing Co. featured ChrisLee on their ON THE RISE series, where they highlight creatives and entrepreneurs who are on the rise.

“Leave Your Light On” ultimately inspires listeners to keep pushing through the dark times because as painful as it is, there is light. Proceeds of the single will be donated to NAMI. Download or stream “Leave Your Light On” now on digital platforms worldwide and watch the video on his YouTube channel. To keep up with his musical path, follow him on Instagram @ChrisLeeMusic or visit ChrisLeeMusic.com.