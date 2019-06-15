Chris Young Releases Emotionally Charged New Track “Drowning”

Following an emotionally-charged performance of “Drowning” during his Opry appearance last week, Chris Young has released the intimate track to all digital and streaming services today. The grief-soaked song was penned in tribute to Adam, a close friend of Chris’s who passed away several years ago.

“When I wrote this song with Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge, we each thought of someone that we lost way too soon. For me, it was one of my best friends, Adam. Missing you comes in waves and tonight I’m drowning. This one is for you, brother,” shared Chris last night on social media.

Written by Young with Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge, the raw lyrics and vulnerable vocals expose the realities of loss and grief.

So tonight I’m gonna pull out pictures, ones with you in ’em

Laugh and cry a little while reminiscing

By myself, I can’t help that all I think about is

How you were taken way too soon

It ain’t the same here without you

I gotta say, missing you comes in waves

And tonight I’m drowning

“Drowning” is available now at http://smarturl.it/CYDrowning and will be included on his upcoming album, Raised On Country, releasing later this year.