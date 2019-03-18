Chris Young Brings the Party in New ‘Raised on Country’ Video

Chris Young’s new “Raised on Country” video is guaranteed to give fans a rockin’ good time.

The video begins with Young and his bandmates going to a radio station with a less-than-thrilled radio DJ at the soundboard. Once he flashes the “on air” sign to Young, the party begins.

The switchboard lights up after Young begins singing, and the radio programmer is shocked when even the lightbulbs shatter from the influx of activity. The sound blaring through the speakers blows wind on the man at the board.

The video cuts to a scene of Young performing at a local bar with the radio turned up. The music is creating wind and shaking the entire bar. Pieces of the room begin flying in both the recording studio and the bar, with drinks spilling everywhere.

By the end of the song the radio programmer gives a big thumbs up, this time donning a smile.

Young released “Raised on Country” in January. The song pays lyrical tribute to some of his own classic country influences.

“I was raised on Merle / Raised on Willie / Got my Honky Tonk attitude from Joe Diffie / Daddy did too, it’s family tradition / If someone cranks it up, you can’t help but listen / My upbringing sounds like George Strait singing / And I gotta give props to the radio / Cause if you know me, I was raised on country,” he sings in the chorus.

This spring and summer Young will headline his Raised on Country Tour. The tour features opening act Chris Janson on all dates, with special guests including Dylan Scott, LoCash and Jimmie Allen appearing on select dates.