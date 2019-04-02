Chris Young Announces Third Annual ‘Cast For A Cure’ Big Bass Tournament Benefiting T.J. Martell Foundation

Chris Young is taking his love for fishing to a humanitarian platform with his recently announced third annual Cast for a Cure Big Bass Tournament.

Fans can register now for the tournament, which is for both professionals and hobbyists and takes place just outside Nashville June 1. The proceeds go to the T.J. Martell Foundation, which is the music industry’s leading foundation funding cancer research. Since its inception, the event has raised more $64,000 for the foundation.

“My dad fought cancer and won,” shares Chris in a press release. “I can’t think of any better way to give back to an organization that helps find cures for cancer than to spend the day sitting in a boat fishing with my old man.”

The event begins at Sanders Ferry Park on Hendersonville’s Old Hickory Lake at 6AM CT, with weigh-ins at 9AM and noon. For guests wishing to attend without joining the tournament, there is a ‘Party in the Park’ event which is free and open to the public —it will kick off at 10 AM that same morning with live music, silent auctions, family-friendly activities, photo opportunities and more. Additional special guests will be announced for both the Party in the Park and Big Bass Tournament in the coming weeks.

The tournament was created by legendary music manager and T.J. Martell Foundation board member Doc McGhee. McGhee was a close friend of the founder of the foundation, Tony Martell, and has supported the foundation for more than 35 years.

“The T.J. Martell Foundation is very near and dear to my heart,” says McGhee in a press release. “Throughout the years they have made gigantic strides in the fight against cancer. Bringing together musical artists and other celebrities who give unselfishly of their time and resources helps give the foundation an additional platform to spread the word of what our core mission is.”

Registration Fees:

Angler Registration Early Bird (through May 17) – $150

Angler Registration Plus Boat & Guide (through May 17) – $300

Angler Registration (after May 17) – $200

Angler Registration Plus Boat & Guide (after May 17) – $400

Youth Registration (14 & under) – FREE