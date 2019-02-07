Chris Young Announces Headlining “Raised On Country Tour 2019”

After launching his first arena headlining tour last year, multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young is excited to announce the “Raised On Country Tour 2019.” Sharing the same name as his “funky, rollicking, lively” (Music Row) new single, which name-checks his predecessors and country music icons Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Joe Diffie, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Hank Williams Jr., Chris Young’s “Raised On Country Tour 2019” will kick-off May 16 in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The first leg of the tour will include over 25 shows from coast-to-coast through September. Markets include Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Phoenix, San Diego and more. He’ll be joined by special guest Chris Janson as direct support along with Dylan Scott, LOCASH and Jimmie Allen.

Consistently praised for his “rangy baritone and classic meets contemporary production,” (Entertainment Weekly) in just the past 15 months Chris has been honored with membership into the Grand Ole Opry, included in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s American Currents exhibit, earned his 2nd ACM Male Vocalist nomination, added two new chart-toppers to his discography, totaling 11 No. 1 singles, and headlined a massive 55-city arena tour, including a hometown stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena playing to a capacity crowd of nearly 14,000 fans, friends and family. The ACM and Grammy nominated singer, whose “deep, soulful vocals hold the crowd’s attention,” (Detroit Lakes Tribune) is thrilled to launch his new headlining tour in 2019.

“Last year on the road was incredible and I’m crazy excited to get back out there with new music and the ‘Raised On Country Tour’ and to have Chris Janson, Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen and Preston and Chris from LOCASH join me on tour,” said Chris.

Tickets for Chris Young’s “Raised On Country Tour 2019,” promoted by Live Nation, go on sale beginning February 15 at 10am (local time). Citi is the official presale credit card of the Chris Young tour. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Fans can purchase tickets now for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com and additional dates will continue to rollout over the coming weeks. In addition, Chris Young VIP packages will be available for the “Raised On Country Tour 2019.” Find a complete listing of tour dates, including additional Chris Young concert stops for 2019, VIP package details and purchase tickets at ChrisYoungCountry.com.

Chris Young’s “Raised On Country Tour 2019”*

May 16^^ Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 17^ Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

May 18^ Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

May 24^ Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

May 25^ Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

May 26^ Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 13^ Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 14^ Boston, MA Xfinity Center

June 15^ Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

June 21^ Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

June 22^ Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion

July 11+ St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 13+ Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 18# Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

July 19~ Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

July 20~ Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

August 8~ Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 9~ San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 10~ Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 15+ Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

August 16+ Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 17++ Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 22~ Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 23~ Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 24~ Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

September 12+ Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

September 13+ Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 14+ West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

*Dates subject to change, please check chrisyoungcountry.com for the latest information

^^with special guest Dylan Scott

^with special guests Chris Janson and Dylan Scott

+with special guests Chris Janson and LOCASH

++with special guest LOCASH

#with special guest Chris Janson

~with special guests Chris Janson and Jimmie Allen