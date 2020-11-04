Chris Weeks “Christmas Jubilee” now available to AC radio

In a collaboration for the holiday spirit artists come together to bring a new Christmas standard. On Christmas Jubilee, Chris Weeks a professional singer, producer and voice actor from the United Kingdom. That has worked with some top professionals in the industry including Nick Ingman (Grammy Nominated Composer and Producer), Arthur Pingrey (Emmy Winning Producer), Hollie Buhagiar (Multiple Award Winning Composer) to name a few is lending his melodious vocals.

Antonio Stewart is the writer, a multi-talented artist from Sioux City,IA who serves on several different projects. Under the name, Mojo Mayne, he put out both rap and rock tracks. Under the band name, WinkLoveLoss, Antonio appeared on CMJ, NACC, Hip Hop Top 30 chart, and in 2017 had a record in the #12 Billboard HipHop Hot Singles Charts. Most recently, Antonio has signed a worldwide licensing deal with BOSE for his track Win, Win, and his music “All This Love” with WInkLoveLoss is playing across some radio stations across the nation.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Chris Weeks

Song Title: Christmas Jubilee

Publishing: Journie Tyme Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Christmas Jubilee

Record Label: SHMG