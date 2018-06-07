Chris Walus Named Dir./Sales For Adams Radio Group/Salisbury-Ocean City

DELAWARE BUSINESS TIMES Assoc. Publisher and former iHEARTMEDIA WILMINGTON/DOVER and SALISBURY/OCEAN CITY Pres./Market Manager CHRIS WALUS has joined ADAMS RADIO GROUP/SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY as Dir./Sales for the five-station cluster, which includes Country WKHI (K107.7), Classic Rock WGBG (BIG 98.5), Active Rock WZBH (93.5 THE BEACH), Top 40/Rhythmic WOCQ (OC104), and Oldies WOCQ-HD2-W282AW-W286BB (KOOL OLDIES 104.3 AND 105.1). WALUS’ resumé includes stops with BENCHMARK COMMUNICATIONS, CBS RADIO, DELMARVA BROADCASTING, and CAPITAL BROADCASTING.

“I am excited to be joining ADAMS RADIO in SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, the market I have enjoyed working in since 1992,” said WALUS. “ADAMS has five great brands, three of which have been in the same format for 30 years, a rarity these days! The ADAMS vision commitment to community service and the live and local aspect of their products sets the company apart and this is what I have missed the most. I could not be more excited to be back on the street with a sales staff!” Added ADAMS CEO RON STONE, “CHRIS WALUS is a great addition to our staff. He brings a wealth of talent and market knowledge to our team and 18 years of on the street experience in sales and management from inside the market. We rarely get a chance to partner with an ‘insider,’ so to speak! We have been searching for some time for the right person to lead our sales efforts in MARYLAND and DELAWARE, and I believe we have finally found him!”