Chris Sunfield “The Little Things” now available to Top40 radio

Chris Sunfield is a new figure on the Canadian music scene who confidently defies labels. His songs bridge several genres such as progressive pop, symphonic pop, and epic pop, and often show classical and ambient stylings. He writes and arranges all songs, and plays all guitars and keyboards. And then there’s the lyrics. In a world where many songs are not meant to be read, Sunfield’s poetics explore thought-provoking, existential, and cosmological issues. Chris has only recently returned to a life of music-making after living much of his life as someone else. Not surprisingly, themes of re-awakening and authenticity permeate some of his future singles as well as a forthcoming album on Radar Love Records.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Chris Sunfield

Song Title: The Little Things

Publishing: Paul Fairlie

Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN

Album Title: The Little Things

Record Label: Radar Love

