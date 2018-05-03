Chris Stapleton Leads April RIAA Gold And Platinum Honors

RIAA Country Gold & Platinum Awards

The RIAA GOLD and PLATINUM honors for the full month of APRIL 2018 have been unveiled, and MERCURY NASHVILLE’s CHRIS STAPLETON leads the honors. STAPLETON earned an RIAA PLATINUM Album certification for his “From A Room: Volume 1” collection and an RIAA GOLD Album certification for its follow up, “From A Room: Volume 2.” Additionally, STAPLETON garnered RIAA 4X PLATINUM Single honors for “TENNESSEE WHISKEY;” RIAA PLATINUM Single honors for “Broken Halos,” “Nobody To Blame,” and “Fire Away;” and RIAA GOLD Single honors for “Whiskey And You.” MCA NASHVILLE’s JOSH TURNER also earned multiple RIAA certifications, including 2X PLATINUM Single honors for “Your Man;” PLATINUM Single honors for “Long Black Train,” “Time Is Love,” and “Hometown Girl;” and RIAA GOLD Single certification for “Firecracker.”

RCA NASHVILLE’s CHRIS YOUNG garnered RIAA 2X PLATINUM Single honors for “I’m Comin’ Over.” RIAA PLATINUM Album honors were handed out to MCA NASHVILLE’s KACEY MUSGRAVES for “Same Trailer Different Park” and RCA NASHVILLE’s KANE BROWN for “KANE BROWN.” RIAA PLATINUM Single certifications were also awarded to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s LUKE COMBS for “When It Rains It Pours,” MONUMENT RECORDS’ WALKER HAYES for “You Broke Up With Me,” VALORY MUSIC CO.’s THOMAS RHETT for “Unforgettable,” MUSGRAVES for “Follow Your Arrow,” and BROWN for “Heaven.” EMI NASHVILLE’s ALAN JACKSON earned an RIAA PLATINUM Video Longform honor for his “Precious Memories” collection. RIAA GOLD Single honors were awarded to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s RAELYNN for “Love Triangle,” BIG LOUD’s CHRIS LANE for “Take Back Home Girl” featuring TORI KELLY, BIG LOUD’s MORGAN WALLEN for “Up Down,” and MUSGRAVES for “Blowin’ Smoke.” To see a complete listing of all RIAA PLATINUM and GOLD certifications across all genres, visit the RIAA website here.