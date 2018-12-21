Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris Join Growing Willie Nelson Tribute Lineup

Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw, A Willie Nelson All-Star Concert Celebration will feature some of the most prominent names in music.

Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and Emmylou Harris are just the latest stars who’ll help honor Willie Nelson and his legacy by performing his iconic hits during the one-night-only tribute concert that will take place in Nashville. Margo Price is also slated to perform, as are Jimmy Buffet, Jamey Johnson, veteran songwriter and Country Music Hall of Fame member Bobby Bare, Steve Earle, Nathaniel Rateliff, Asleep at the Wheel lead singer Ray Benson and the icon’s sons Lukas Nelson and Micha Nelson.

The special tribute concert is in honor of Nelson’s 60 years in the music industry as a pioneer who led the genre-defining outlaw movement. Several of Nelson’s friends and acclaimed artists will also participate in some capacity: Kris Kristofferson, Alison Krauss, Lee Ann Womack, Vince Gill, George Strait, Sheryl Crow and Lyle Lovett have signed on for the special, which will be televised later.

“Willie and his songs mean everything to music artists and fans alike. Like Willie, they have inspired us to remain true to ourselves in every possible way. This incredible lineup of artists on this show is a testament to that,” Keith Wortman, CEO of production company Blackbird Presents, says in a press release.