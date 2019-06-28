Chris Stapleton Donates $10,000 to Lexington Habitat for Humanity

Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane are giving back to an organization they believe in. The couple has donated $10,000 to Lexington Habitat for Humanity in the star’s native state of Kentucky.

Stapleton grew up in Paintsville, Ky., roughly two hours from Lexington. The Stapletons didn’t publicly announce their decision to give to HFH, instead sending a check in the mail — also a surprise to Lexington Habitat For Humanity CEO Rachel Childress. She explains to local news station WKYT that the money will have a powerful impact on the organization’s mission to help build and rehabilitate homes for those in need, lending itself to building a new roof or windows on a home and replacing an HVAC system. The money will also assist senior citizens stay in their homes by making them more accessible with a walk-in shower and installing low toilets.

“We were thrilled when the check came in the mail. It was completely unexpected,” Childress says. “It is beautiful when people use their resources to help others. Every dollar makes a difference and we know this gift will make a big impact on Lexington families. We are so grateful.”

Stapleton made the donation through his charitable fund, Outlaw State of Kind, that benefits a variety of charities he and his wife are passionate about. They’ve supported several branches of Habitat for Humanity around the country, including Nashville, East Bay/Silicon Valley and Cincinnati. Stapleton has also donated to a range of other organizations, such as BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding Center, Companions for Heroes, Music Health Alliance and more.

The “Millionaire” singer and Morgane welcomed their fifth child, a son, in May 2019. Stapleton halted his touring schedule for May and June and will resume his All-American Road Show Tour on July 9 in Allentown, Pa., continuing through Nov. 2 when the trek wraps in Louisville, Ky.