Chris Stapleton Cuts ‘Toy Story 4; Song, ‘The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy’

Chris Stapleton has cut a song for Toy Story 4, the latest in the series. The country singer’s “The Lonesome Cowboy” is a Randy Newman-penned ballad slated for Toy Story 4 when it’s in theaters on June 21.

The two-minute long country rambler isn’t necessarily a new theme song for Woody, Tom Hanks’ character in the 20-year-old franchise. The movie’s description reveals that he spends the better part of the movie trying to convince a toy named Forky (voiced by Tony Hale) that he’s not trash. Annie Potts’ Bo Peep character returns for the movie, as do several of the other original characters.

“It’s a tremendous honor to get to sing a Randy Newman song in what is without question one of the most iconic animated franchises in history,” Stapleton says.

“You can’t be happy when you’re all by yourself / Go on, tell me I’m wrong (You’re wrong) / When someone takes you down from the shelf and plays with you some / It’s wonderful (wonderful),” Stapleton sings at the chorus. “I was a lonesome cowboy / But not anymore.”

It’s nearing two years since Stapleton last recorded a studio album, but he and his wife have welcomed three children during that time. Both From A Room albums were award-winning efforts that went gold or platinum. Traveller continues to be among country music’s best-selling albums of any given year since its 2015 release. He’s been vague about any plans for new music in 2019.

