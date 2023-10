Mel Wheeler Inc. appoints Chris Ryan Anderson as Program Director for CHR WXLK-FM (K92) in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA. He’ll also be the acting Promotions Director for K92. Anderson has programmed and/or worked in Bismarck, Des Moines, Bloomington, Erie, Decatur and Memphis. Anderson will begin in his new role as Program Director on October, 9. Mel Wheeler’s cluster there includes WXLK, WSLC, WSLQ, WVBE-WVBB, WFIR, WPLY-WPLI and WZZU.