Chris Pratt Rocks Nashville Honky-Tonks With Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks Covers

Actor Chris Pratt made waves when he turned up onstage at two of Nashville’s most legendary honky-tonks to perform covers of Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks.

The Avengers: Endgame star took the stage at Robert’s Western World on Lower Broadway in downtown Music City sometime around 11:30PM on Thursday night (July 11), Entertainment Tonight reports. He joined Sarah Gayle Meech and her band for a surprise performance of Cash’s classic, “Folsom Prison Blues,” and some of the lucky fans in attendance captured the performance and shared it online.

Meech turned to her own social media afterward to share a grinning photograph with the star, writing, “You never know who will show up at Robert’s Western World… Thank you @prattprattpratt you made our night!”

Pratt also made a stop at Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge, which became famous as a watering hole for songwriters including Willie Nelson and Roger Miller in the golden era of country music. Grand Ole Opry members used to come directly to the bar from the Opry stage when the Opry used to take place at the Ryman Auditorium next door, but patrons on Thursday night got a very different kind of celebrity drop-in when Pratt jumped onstage with the band that was playing on the second floor of the venue, fronting them for an energetic rendition of Garth Brooks’ “Papa Loved Mama.” Click on the fan-shot video below to watch Pratt’s homage to Brooks.

40-year-old Pratt is a veteran TV and film actor who shot to fame after landing the role of Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation. He has also starred in the Guardians of the Galaxy film series. The actor has made no secret of his love for country music, and he’s an especially big fan of Tim McGraw. In a hilarious interview with Seth Meyers, Pratt revealed that he wears McGraw’s cologne, Southern Blend — which he awkwardly blurted out to McGraw when he met the county superstar at the Oscars.