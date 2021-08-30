Chris Milo “Memories” Released To Radio: Radio Programmers Download Now

Chris Milo is a young, professional singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, actor and competitive dancer. Chris has performed at many well known venues in NYC-The Bitter End, Pianos, Arlene’s Grocery, Marriott Marquis, The Roosevelt Hotel and many Tri-state area venues.

Chris has a vast knowledge of artists from the rhythm and blues of Clyde McPhatter, Otis Redding, Nina Simone to rockabilly of Gene Vincent and Eddie Cochran, to Frank Sinatra, Dion, The Righteous Brothers, Simon and Garfunkel, Beatles, Queen, through today’s bands- One Republic, Shawn Mendez, Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran.

In addition to singing and acting, Chris also enjoys dancing. Chris has competed at many international Latin ballroom dance competitions where he danced the Cha-Cha, Samba, Rumba, Paso Doble and Jive.

Chris has appeared in independent films and danced for a TV sitcom on USA Network. Chris has also performed on many mainstage theatre productions in the NY area.

Chris Milo is a captivating young performer with a warm soulful voice who is energetic, lively and a pleasure to be seen!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Chris Milo

Song Title: Memories

Publishing: Christopher Darrin Milo

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Poisoned Love

Record Label: Milo Music