Chris Mabb “On The Road To Nashville”
The very latest release from Chris Mabb’s new ‘Sisterdale’ CD on Steam Whistle Records. You can visit him online at: https://cmabb117.wixsite.com/mysite
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Chris Mabb
Song Title: On The Road To Nashville
Publishing: Chris Mabb
Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN
Album Title: Sisterdale
Record Label: Steam Whistle
|Record Label:
|Steam Whistle Records
|Dan Knight
|6157200274
|steamwhistlerecords@gmail.com
|Radio Promotion:
|Nashville Radio Promotions
|J.K. Coltrain
|6157200274
|staff@coltrecords.com