Chris-Mabb-On_The_Road_To_Nashville-cover.jpg

Chris Mabb “On The Road To Nashville”

The very latest release from Chris Mabb’s new ‘Sisterdale’ CD on Steam Whistle Records. You can visit him online at: https://cmabb117.wixsite.com/mysite

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Chris Mabb
Song Title: On The Road To Nashville
Publishing: Chris Mabb
Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN
Album Title: Sisterdale
Record Label: Steam Whistle
Record Label:
Steam Whistle Records
Dan Knight
6157200274
steamwhistlerecords@gmail.com
Radio Promotion:
Nashville Radio Promotions
J.K. Coltrain
6157200274
staff@coltrecords.com

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2021

Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC