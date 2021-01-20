Chris Mabb Making Country Music
Who are your biggest influences?
My biggest influences were Alan Jackson, George Strait, Keith Whitley, Randy Travis,
Ritchie Valens, & Buddy Holly.
What’s the craziest thing that has happened on tour?
Craziest thing to happen on tour was having the opportunity to open for the Washboard Union in 2019 in Shelbourne, Ontario.
What’s your songwriting process?
Songwriting is challenging sometimes. I usually write down a thought I’ve had about something or something someone has said and try to piece it together.
Some take longer than others. I’ve written songs where I’ve put myself in someone else’s position and tried writing about how I think they may be feeling. It is a constant learning process and I think as we get older and experience more of life our writing abilities grow and evolve.
Who do you sound like?
I’ve been compared to Randy Travis. Keith Whitley. Hank Williams Sr and Alan Jackson and I have been extremely humbled and honoured by that. I grew up in late 80’s and 90’s listening to all their music and I can remember watching Alan Jackson on the Grand Ole Opry on TV and thinking I wanted to be just like him.
My focus is to keep trying to make real country music like what I grew up loving and hopefully people like it.
If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing right now?
If I didn’t become a musician I would probably try to be a writer of some sort.
Or work the same job I have been.
What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why?
The best song I’ve released so far I think is the song “Scars” I wrote about a friend of mine. He served in the Canadian NAVY and served in Dessert Storm in 1990 & 1991. He suffered from PTSD and I think the song tells a lot of veteran’s stories. They left their loved ones to serve the greater good for their God. Family and country. Some come home from war and have a hard adjusting from military life. Some feel very misunderstood and judged. Victimized by their own Government and country whom they left to fight for in the first place. I think the song “Scars” tells that story. I grew up around veterans and have been very fortunate to hear some of their stories. I’ve lots of songs but it is probably one of the best ones I’ve written. I am very proud of it.
Which musician would you like to collaborate with next and why?
I would love the chance to work with Alan Jackson or George Strait. They are real country music and they are the reason I wanted to be a singer in the first place.
What’s the biggest problem you’ve had to overcome so far?
The biggest problem I’ve had to overcome so far would probably be stage fright. I probably don’t show it a lot and people don’t believe me but I still get nervous before taking the stage. I think its natural.
What do you enjoy most about being a musician? What do you hate most?
I think playing live shows is the most enjoyable part of what we do. Being with the fans and watching them have a good time makes us feel good. Makes us feel like what we are doing is making a difference for someone and it is worth while. The hardest part is being on the road and missing your family.
If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?
If I change anything, I’d like to try and make it easier financially for independent and up and coming artists. Some of the top charts in the business can cost money a lot of us just don’t have and it makes it difficult to get ahead.
What inspires you? What connection do you have to your music?
Music has always been a part of my life. I don’t know where any of us would be with out it. I think it is a very powerful language and there is a song out there that tells everybody’s story if you listen. Being able to express ourselves with out using words is a pretty amazing thing.