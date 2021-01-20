Chris Mabb Making Country Music

The best song I’ve released so far I think is the song “Scars” I wrote about a friend of mine. He served in the Canadian NAVY and served in Dessert Storm in 1990 & 1991. He suffered from PTSD and I think the song tells a lot of veteran’s stories. They left their loved ones to serve the greater good for their God. Family and country. Some come home from war and have a hard adjusting from military life. Some feel very misunderstood and judged. Victimized by their own Government and country whom they left to fight for in the first place. I think the song “Scars” tells that story. I grew up around veterans and have been very fortunate to hear some of their stories. I’ve lots of songs but it is probably one of the best ones I’ve written. I am very proud of it.