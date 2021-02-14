Chris Mabb “Heaven Is A Honky Tonk”: Radio Download Available Now

Hey Folks! My name is Chris Mabb and I am an International Award winning singer and songwriter from Mitchell, Ontario, Canada. I grew up listening to country music and developed a love for the traditional country music sound. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Nashville singers and songwriters such as Curt Ryle.

I’ve been honored to have Nashville studio musicians, such as, Dennis Holt- Drums, Steve Bryant – Bass, Dane Bryant – Piano, Curt Ryle – Acoustic Guitar/Dobro/Electric Guitar, Mike Durham – Electric Guitar.

2019 has been a busy year for me. I’ve been to Nashville twice performing and recording. I’ve opened for The Washboard Union at the Shelburne fiddle contest. I want to thank everyone for all their support and looking forward to what 2020 may have in store.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Chris Mabb

Song Title: Heaven Is A Honky Tonk

Publishing: Chris Mabb

Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN

Album Title: Sisterdale

Record Label: Steam Whistle