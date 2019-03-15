Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You” Music Video Quickly Surpasses 20 Million Views

As Chris Lane’s hard-crushing single “I Don’t Know About You” continues to climb the charts and garner millions of streams, the track’s music video has surpassed 20 MILLION views in less than 5 months since its premiere on CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown. The video is holding strong in the Top 5 most on-demand streamed clips YTD in the U.S. of all Country videos released in the last year (Nielsen Music).

The Big Loud Records star takes his acting skills to the next level in the video, with the views clocking in at such a rapid rate that it’s become his fastest-climbing video to date. Directed by Justin Clough and shot outside Nashville, TN, the video is set in a small-town bar, where Lane spends all night trying to learn the name of a mystery girl he spots at the moment he walks in — seeking the answer to the first question of the song’s catchy chorus — “What’s your name? What’s your sign? What’s your birthday?”

Watch the “I Don’t Know About You” music video and see the surprise twist ending.

[embedded content]

The fan-favorite track is inspiring massive sing-alongs across the country, evidenced on Lane’s headline LAPS AROUND THE SUN TOUR that wrapped earlier this year. Wall-to-wall crowds will get a first-hand look at the song’s buzzworthy live impact when he starts the party on the second leg of sold-out DAN + SHAY THE TOUR. Then, he will serve as direct support for Brad Paisley’s 2019 WORLD TOUR beginning May 30 in Albuquerque, NM. Lane will perform overseas for the first time ever as he joins Paisley for international dates in 7 European countries.

CHRIS LANE UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

March 22 – Country Thunder Florida – Kissimmee, FL

March 23 – The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon – Fort Myers, FL

March 28 – Bresnan Arena – Mankato, MN

March 29 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI*

March 30 – Rosemont Theatre – Rosemont, IL*

March 31 – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI*

April 11 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA*

April 12 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA*

April 13 – Revolution Center – Garden City, ID*

April 15 – Schnitzer Hall – Portland, OR*

April 16 – Fox Theater – Spokane, WA*

April 17 – Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre – Abbotsford, Canada*

April 19 – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Edmonton, Canada*

April 20 – MacEwan Hall Concerts – Calgary, Canada*

April 25 – The Pavilion – Marion, IL

May 3 – Kegs Canalside Event Center – Buffalo, NY

May 4 – Anthology – Rochester, NY

May 30 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM+

May 31 – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ+

June 1 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA+

June 6 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Sacramento, CA+

June 7 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA+

June 8 – Five Point Amphitheatre – Irvine, CA+

June 13 – USANA Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT+

June 14 – Big Sky Brewing Co – Missoula, MT+

June 15 – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA+

June 27 – Walmart Amp – Rogers, AR+

June 28 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO+

June 29 – Howard County Fair – Cresco, IA

June 30 – Captain’s Getaway – Arnolds Park, IA

July 11 – LaPorte County Fair – Laporte County, IN

July 12 – Country Concert – Fort Loramie, OH

July 13 – Prior Lake Rotary’s Lakefront Music Fest – Prior Lake, MN+

July 19 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Birmingham, AL+

July 20 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center – Indianapolis, IN+

July 21 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH+

July 25 – SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY+

July 26 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY+

July 27 – Xfinity Center – Boston, MA+

Aug 1 – Bottle & Cork – Dewey Beach, DE

Aug 2 – Blossom Music Center – Cleveland, OH+

Aug 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL+

Aug 9 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ+

Aug 10 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA+

Aug 15 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC+

Aug 16 – Daily’s Place – Jacksonville, FL+

Aug 17 – Coral Sky Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL+

Aug 22 – The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL+

Aug 23 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA+

Aug 24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC+

Aug 29 – XFINITY Theatre – Hartford, CT+

Aug 30 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY+

Aug 31 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ+

Oct 4 – Spektrum – Oslo, Norway+

Oct 5 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark+

Oct 6 – Hovet – Stockholm, Sweden+

Oct 9 – Tempodrom – Berlin, Germany+

Oct 11 – Poppodium 013 – Tilburg, Netherlands+

Oct 12 – The O2 – London, United Kingdom+

Oct 13 – 3 Arena – Dublin, Ireland+

Nov 16 – 20 – Carolina Country Music Cruise – Charleston, SC

* = with Dan + Shay

+ = with Brad Paisley