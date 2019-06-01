Chris Lane Releases Music Video For Summer Jam “Fishin’”

PLATINUM-selling star Chris Lane adds a twist to his fan-favorite, refreshing summer jam “Fishin’” with a new music video releasing to all digital platforms. The country to the core track – penned by Matt Dragstrem, Brian Kelley, and Josh Thompson – is featured on Lane’s Big Loud Records sophomore album LAPS AROUND THE SUN.

Directed by Justin Clough and filmed in picturesque Pensacola Beach, FL, the clip captures the beachside buzz of young love.

Meanwhile, Lane’s current single “I Don’t Know About You” continues to climb the Country radio airplay charts, breaking into the Top 30. The song has been streamed more than 169 MILLION times, and was Vevo’s MOST VIEWED Country music video for multiple weeks.

Lane will join Brad Paisley’s 2019 WORLD TOUR as direct support with this weekend’s shows set for Phoenix, AZ (5/31), and San Diego, CA (6/1). He’ll continue on the road with Paisley for a jam-packed summer across the U.S., with international dates in 7 European countries on deck this fall. Later this year, he’ll hit the stage for 5 shows in the U.K. as part of CMA’s Introducing Nashville touring series alongside Danielle Bradbery, Travis Denning and Rachel Wammack.

CHRIS LANE UPCOMING TOUR DATES

May 30 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM+

May 31 – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ+

June 1 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA+

June 6 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Sacramento, CA+

June 7 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA+

June 8 – Five Point Amphitheatre – Irvine, CA+

June 13 – USANA Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT+

June 14 – Big Sky Brewing Co – Missoula, MT+

June 15 – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA+

June 21 – Union Park Point – New Bern, NC

June 22 – Innsbrook After Hours Concert Series – Glenn Allen, VA

June 27 – Walmart Amp – Rogers, AR+

June 28 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO+

June 29 – Howard County Fair – Cresco, IA

June 30 – Captain’s Getaway – Arnolds Park, IA

July 5 – Dixon Petunia Festival – Dixon, IL

July 6 – Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI

July 11 – LaPorte County Fair – Laporte County, IN

July 12 – Country Concert – Fort Loramie, OH

July 13 – Prior Lake Rotary’s Lakefront Music Fest – Prior Lake, MN+

July 19 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Birmingham, AL+

July 20 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center – Indianapolis, IN+

July 21 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH+

July 25 – SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY+

July 26 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY+

July 27 – Xfinity Center – Boston, MA+

Aug 1 – Bottle & Cork – Dewey Beach, DE

Aug 2 – Blossom Music Center – Cleveland, OH+

Aug 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL+

Aug 9 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ+

Aug 10 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA+

Aug 15 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC+

Aug 16 – Daily’s Place – Jacksonville, FL+

Aug 17 – Coral Sky Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL+

Aug 22 – The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL+

Aug 23 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA+

Aug 24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC+

Aug 25 – Country Spirit Music Festival – Glen Moore, PA

Aug 29 – XFINITY Theatre – Hartford, CT+

Aug 30 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY+

Aug 31 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ+

Sept 19 – The Lyric Oxford – Oxford, MS

Oct 4 – Spektrum – Oslo, Norway+

Oct 5 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark+

Oct 6 – Hovet – Stockholm, Sweden+

Oct 9 – Tempodrom – Berlin, Germany+

Oct 11 – Poppodium 013 – Tilburg, Netherlands+

Oct 12 – The O2 – London, United Kingdom+

Oct 13 – 3 Arena – Dublin, Ireland+

Oct 16 – RNCM – Manchester, U.K.

Oct 17 – Sage 2 – Gateshead, U.K.

Oct 18 – St. Luke’s – Glasgow, U.K.

Oct 20 – Old Market – Brighton, U.K.

Oct 21 – Cadogan Hall – London, U.K.

Nov 16 – 20 – Carolina Country Music Cruise – Charleston, SC

+ = with Brad Paisley