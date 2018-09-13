Chris Janson’s Powerful Single “Drunk Girl” Climbs Into The Top 10 at Country Radio

CMA New Artist of the Year nominee Chris Janson climbs into the Top 10 at country radio this week with his powerful single, “Drunk Girl,”which The Tennessean once called “a shoo-in for a song of the year nomination” – a prediction that has now come true. The “heart-piercing ballad” (People), which is matching its radio rise with nearly 50 million on-demand streams, has also earned a nod for Music Video of the Year.

Janson took time out of his busy touring schedule to stop by his record label, Warner Music Nashville, to thank them for their enthusiasm and support. He told the WMN staff, “I just wanted to tell y’all that being an artist on this record label is truly a blessing. Thank you for believing in me and ‘Drunk Girl.’ This song carries such a heavy weight that I didn’t quite know it was going to carry, and I feel like we’ve done this together. The song and video are changing lives, starting with mine. It has humbled me so much. You never know how a song is going to touch people and it has surpassed more than I could have ever imagined.”

Adds Warner Music Nashville SVP A&R Cris Lacy, “From Loretta Lynn’s ‘The Pill’ to Merle Haggard’s ‘Okie From Muskogee’ and everything in between – real country music has always been a sanctum for stories that need to be told, lessons that need to be taught, and views that are at times controversial. The attention that Chris Janson’s song “Drunk Girl” is getting is proof this isn’t just the history of this format, it’s the future as well.”

In addition, Janson has teamed up with Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s to promote the outdoor lifestyle that has been an important part of his life since childhood. Regarding this partnership, Janson says, “Teaming up with Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s could not be more perfect. I’m an avid outdoorsman and I love taking my son hunting and fishing.”

