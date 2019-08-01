Chris Janson’s New Song ‘Say About Me’ Brings the Rock and ‘Swagger’

Chris Janson has debuted a rocking new song, “Say About Me”.

“‘Cause I make money, I make music / I got swagger and I use it / Cowboy hat when I feel it / Feather in the back, Zebco reeling / Skip from a Bentley to a 350 / I wake up in the morning to see how it hits me / At the end of the day, I’m just a redneck boy in the hills of Tennessee / And I was raised not to care what people say about me,” Janson sings in the chorus.

The new release features a unique beat with Janson talking and singing in different parts of the song, bringing out his swagger. The song even begins with Janson saying that Rolling Stone called him “the most open-minded redneck on the block,” a line fans can’t seem to get enough of.

Even though the song is about Janson being proud of himself and really showcasing who he is as a person, without caring what other people think of him, it doesn’t come off as arrogant—rather, more of a celebration of being your own individual self.

The new release shows Janson’s carefree nature pairing with a rock-country rhythm. The new song is sure to be a hit with fans, a ready-made singalong at one of Janson’s upcoming shows.

Janson performed at CMA Fest’s sold out Nissan Stadium crowd this past June. His performance of “Good Times” will be airing during the 2019 televised CMA Fest special on ABC on Aug. 4.