Chris Janson Set To Release “Real Friends” Studio Album on October 18

While most Platinum-selling, chart-topping, critically acclaimed recording artists and stadium-stagers have fan parties, Chris Janson has friend parties. It’s no surprise that Janson embraces that same fundamental philosophy for his brand new album, Real Friends, due October 18 via Warner Music Nashville. His third major label offering traces its very roots to those closest to the singer / songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

“Real Friends is my favorite album I’ve made yet, hands down,” Janson said. “I made Real Friends with actual real friends. I produced the album with real friends, wrote all the songs with real friends, took all the photos for the project with my best friend and wife, Kelly, and I also have a huge collaboration on this album with one of my favorite ‘Ole’ friends! I’m more excited about music now than I have been in all of my career. Thank you to my fans, who truly are my real friends and helped me get where I am today.”

Janson introduced Real Friends to the world earlier this year with his current single, “Good Vibes” (listen HERE). Co-written by Janson, Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell, the “electric, juiced-up anthem” (Billboard) is currently nearing Top 20 at country radio. He has already performed the song on stages far and wide, from Live with Kelly and Ryan (watch HERE) to Ohio Stadium in a massive concert event alongside “King of Country” George Strait and superstar Blake Shelton.

The award-winning songwriter has dropped two additional tracks in advance of the album launch, with more to come. Most recently he released “a celebration of working hard and cashing in on a heck of a lot of effort” (The Boot) in the up-tempo jam “Say About Me” (listen HERE), which was named one of Rolling Stone’s “10 Best Country and Americana Songs to Hear Now.” His salute to workingmen and workingwomen in the “blue-collar rocker” (Taste of Country) “Waitin’ On 5” is also available now (listen HERE).

Janson will continue performing his newest tunes live on his own headlining dates across the nation and as direct support on Chris Young’s “Raised On Country Tour.” Late summer will also see Janson’s return to the legendary Ryman Auditorium. Limited tickets remain for the September 25 show (link HERE). His last experience headlining the famed concert venue in 2018 included a sold-out audience and a surprise invitation from Keith Urban to join the Grand Ole Opry.