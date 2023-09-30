Chris Janson Returns to Guest Host Middays on KKGO/L.A.

Recording artist Chris Janson returns to the midday show on KKGO (Go Country 105) in Los Angeles as guest host throughout the month of October. Janson will share personal stories, his unique perspective on Country music and more, weekdays from 10am-2pm PT beginning Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 27. This will be Janson’s third time guest hosting on the station.

“We are thrilled to partner with such an amazing talent for the month of October. Chris has such a huge following in Southern California, and I know they will be thrilled to hear him on the station,” stated Go Country 105 Station Manager Michael Levine.

“I love Los Angeles and I love Go Country,” added Janson. “It’s gonna be a great time guest hosting again, and I’m really looking forward to being on-air with the fans.”