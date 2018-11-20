CHRIS JANSON OPENS THE DOOR INTO HIS OWN HOLIDAY PARTY AS CMT PREMIERES INTIMATE NEW VIDEO FOR “IT IS CHRISTMAS”
In the spirit of the upcoming holiday season, platinum-selling, three-time CMA nominee Chris Janson invites you to his own family gathering with the intimate new video for “It Is Christmas,” Janson’s first ever Christmas release. The video premiered on CMT this morning, and is available at all digital music partners. The charming holiday track features Chris playing the white grand piano from his powerful “Drunk Girl” music video along a backdrop of his bubbly and beautiful family gathering. You can watch the video at the link provided HERE.
“Christmas is my favorite time of year, and it’s very dear to my heart,” says Janson. “To know me is to know that I love being around family and close friends, and that’s exactly what we’re doing here. If you’re a fan of traditional Christmas songs, I think you’ll enjoy this one. Thank you all for the support, and for watching!”
Throughout the year, we have caught glimpses of how doting of a family man Chris is, but it is endearing to see him in action. In this video, we see Chris, Kelly, and their four children in their natural habitat, hosting family and friends for a holiday party at the Janson household. As the video progresses, we see snapshots of Christmas dinner being prepared, presents being given, and conversations being filled with laughter. Finally, Janson’s children and their friends approach Chris and his piano in wonder, as they join him in song celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. This video is sure to conjure up feelings of warmth, love, and family, just in time for Christmas.
Chris is currently on his headlining “Waitin’ On 5” Tour, and you can catch him at the dates below. Tickets are available at the link provided HERE.
|Nov. 20th
|Grand Ole Opry at Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville, TN
|Nov. 23rd
|La Hacienda Event Center
|Midland, TX
|Nov. 24th
|Billy Bob’s Texas
|Fort Worth, TX
|Nov. 29th
|Club Rodeo
|San Jose, CA
|Nov. 30th
|The Novo by Microsoft
|Los Angeles, CA
|Dec. 1st
|Gold Country Casino & Hotel
|Oroville, CA
|Dec. 5th
|Downtown Hoedown
|Las Vegas, NV
|Dec. 8th
|Oil Palace
|Tyler, TX
|Dec. 14th
|Grand Ole Opry at Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville, TN
|Jan. 10th
|Fox Theatre
|Detroit, MI
|Jan. 11th
|The Rave/Eagles Club
|Milwaukee, WI
|Jan. 17th
|The District
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Jan. 18th
|Verizon Center
|Mankato, MN
|Feb. 1st
|Blue Cross Arena
|Rochester, NY
|Feb. 2nd
|Royal Farms Arena
|Baltimore, MD
|Feb. 8th
|Butte Civic Center
|Butte, MT
|Feb 9th
|Dejoria Center
|Kamas, UT
|Feb 21st
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|Feb 22nd
|American Music Theatre
|Lancaster, PA
