CHRIS JANSON OPENS THE DOOR INTO HIS OWN HOLIDAY PARTY AS CMT PREMIERES INTIMATE NEW VIDEO FOR “IT IS CHRISTMAS”

In the spirit of the upcoming holiday season, platinum-selling, three-time CMA nominee Chris Janson invites you to his own family gathering with the intimate new video for “It Is Christmas,” Janson’s first ever Christmas release. The video premiered on CMT this morning, and is available at all digital music partners. The charming holiday track features Chris playing the white grand piano from his powerful “Drunk Girl” music video along a backdrop of his bubbly and beautiful family gathering. You can watch the video at the link provided HERE.

“Christmas is my favorite time of year, and it’s very dear to my heart,” says Janson. “To know me is to know that I love being around family and close friends, and that’s exactly what we’re doing here. If you’re a fan of traditional Christmas songs, I think you’ll enjoy this one. Thank you all for the support, and for watching!”

Throughout the year, we have caught glimpses of how doting of a family man Chris is, but it is endearing to see him in action. In this video, we see Chris, Kelly, and their four children in their natural habitat, hosting family and friends for a holiday party at the Janson household. As the video progresses, we see snapshots of Christmas dinner being prepared, presents being given, and conversations being filled with laughter. Finally, Janson’s children and their friends approach Chris and his piano in wonder, as they join him in song celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. This video is sure to conjure up feelings of warmth, love, and family, just in time for Christmas.

Chris is currently on his headlining “Waitin’ On 5” Tour, and you can catch him at the dates below. Tickets are available at the link provided HERE.

Nov. 20th Grand Ole Opry at Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN Nov. 23rd La Hacienda Event Center Midland, TX Nov. 24th Billy Bob’s Texas Fort Worth, TX Nov. 29th Club Rodeo San Jose, CA Nov. 30th The Novo by Microsoft Los Angeles, CA Dec. 1st Gold Country Casino & Hotel Oroville, CA Dec. 5th Downtown Hoedown Las Vegas, NV Dec. 8th Oil Palace Tyler, TX Dec. 14th Grand Ole Opry at Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN Jan. 10th Fox Theatre Detroit, MI Jan. 11th The Rave/Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI Jan. 17th The District Sioux Falls, SD Jan. 18th Verizon Center Mankato, MN Feb. 1st Blue Cross Arena Rochester, NY Feb. 2nd Royal Farms Arena Baltimore, MD Feb. 8th Butte Civic Center Butte, MT Feb 9th Dejoria Center Kamas, UT Feb 21st Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ Feb 22nd American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA

